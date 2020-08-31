MAN FAKES ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION FOR YEARS, RUMBLED AFTER RAPE





A Zvishavane man who faked erectile dysfunction for 17 years to avoid having sex with his wife was exposed after he was arrested for rape.





Custon Jojo Machanja (68)’s wife shocked the court when she said her rape accused husband had not been intimate with her for 17 years saying he was suffering from erectile dysfunction.





The woman said she was last intimate with her husband in 2003 and only got to know that he had been lying to her when he was arrested for rape and having sexual intercourse with a minor.





The shocked woman told Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa that for 17 years she lived a lie back in their rural home thinking that her husband had a sexual problem while he was busy enjoying other woman including a minor in town.





Machanja (68) from Zvishavane town is facing two counts of having sexual intercourse with a minor and rape.





The accused, who is uncle to the 15 -year -old complainant pleaded not guilty to the counts.





Machanja was remanded in custody to September 7 for judgement.





In his defense, he accused his niece and her mother of trying to fix him because he once had an affair with the older woman.





Machanja said between 2016 and 2017, he had a sexual relationship with the complainant’s mother before having consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant.





“I had consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant and I also had an affair with her mother. They are fixing me,” he said.





Machanja’s wife who appeared as a witness told the court that she was shocked that her husband had a sexual affair with the complainant’s mother and was also having sexual intercourse with the complainant.





She said she thought that he had erectile dysfunction as he had told her back in 2003 when they last made love.





“All these years he would tell me that he can’t sleep with me because he is suffering from erectile dysfunction. I’m really shocked,” said Machanja’s wife.

It is the State case that in February last year, Machanja saw his niece on her way to school and told her that she is beautiful.





He allegedly took her to his dinning room where he caressed her but could not have sex with her since she was on her menstrual period.





The court heard that in October, Machanja inviting his niece to his house where he allegedly removed her uniform and they had consensual sexual intercourse.





The accused allegedly gave the complaint $6bond before she proceeded to school and didn’t tell anyone. Again, in October, the uncle slept with his niece and gave her $4bond.





The same month, the court heard that the two had sexual intercourse at the accused offices before he gave her $5bond.





On December 6, Machanja allegedly saw the complainant passing through his offices and told her that he wanted to give her some money to buy relish.





The court heard he invited his niece into his office where he wanted to have sex with her but she refused.





The court heard Machanja took out an okapi knife and threatened to stab her before he forcibly removed her jean trousers and raped her once.





The uncle, the court heard allegedly threatened to send goblins to deal with her if she told anyone about the incident.





The following day, the niece allegedly told her mother about her ordeal before the matter was reported to the police leading to Machanja’s arrest.



