LANDS DEP MINISTER : I BEAT COVID-19

“Do not take off your mask when talking to people regardless of who they are. Protect yourself, protect your family, protect your friends, protect your colleagues, protect us all and help stop the spread of Covid-19. All it takes is one simple mistake, so you should be extra careful and do not take anything for granted. Before I got sick, I heard the saying that treat everyone as a potential threat, and that is exactly the case when it comes to this deadly virus,” he said.