KHUPE RECALLS FIVE BYO MDC COUNCILLORS

“The Bulawayo Province has decided to recall the councillors guided by the party’s constitution which states that every member shall have the duty to accept and conform to the constitution, policies, principles, rules and regulations of the party. And also to conduct oneself in a manner which is not prejudicial to the interests of the party and in particular to adhere to the code of conduct of the party, to observe discipline, not engage in any form of violence, to behave honestly and carry out loyal decisions of the party,” reads part of the letter.