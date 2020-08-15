KHUPE RECALLS FIVE BYO MDC COUNCILLORS





MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has recommended the recalling of five Bulawayo councillors as the party continues to weed out officials who are failing to respect its leadership.





The party has been axing members who refuse to recognise the Supreme Court judgement declaring Dr Khupe as the interim leader of the party. Supreme Court judge Justice Bharat Patel, sitting with Justices Paddington Garwe and Antonia Guvava, in April ruled that Mr Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate MDC leader in terms of the party’s constitution and subsequently ordered the convening of an extra-ordinary congress to elect a new president. The decision by the superior court settled the acrimonious MDC leadership wrangle pitting Mr Chamisa and Dr Khupe.





MDC-T Bulawayo provincial secretary Ms Nomvula Mguni has since written to Dr Khupe and party secretary-general, Mr Douglas Mwonzora requesting the recalling of the five, noting that they had been expelled from the party after they supported another political party which was against the MDC-T’s constitution.





The affected councillors are former Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami (Ward Three) who is already barred from office pending the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal on his legitimacy to be a councillor, Concillia Mlalazi (Ward 18), Alderman Earnest Rafamoyo (Ward 20), Councillor Tinevimbo Maphosa (Ward 21) and Ald Norman Hlabani (Ward 26).





Bulawayo will be the second local authority in which the party has recalled councillors after Harare.





“The Bulawayo Province has decided to recall the councillors guided by the party’s constitution which states that every member shall have the duty to accept and conform to the constitution, policies, principles, rules and regulations of the party. And also to conduct oneself in a manner which is not prejudicial to the interests of the party and in particular to adhere to the code of conduct of the party, to observe discipline, not engage in any form of violence, to behave honestly and carry out loyal decisions of the party,” reads part of the letter.





Ms Mguni further notes that the five councillors had rendered themselves expelled from the MDC-T after they pleaded allegiance to and joined another political party — the MDC-Alliance. Confirming the developments, Ms Mguni said she was communicating a decision that had been reached by the party’s provincial executive.





“As the party’s provincial secretary, it is my duty to communicate such decisions to the national leadership for implementation,” said Ms Mguni.





Dr Khupe is due to convene an extraordinary congress to elect the substantive leader of the MDC-T following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018. So far, she has recalled 21 parliamentarians, with her axe swinging above the heads of legislators who are refusing to accept the Supreme Court ruling that made her the interim president of the MDC-T. Sunday News







