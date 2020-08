IMPORTED BOOZE KILLS FOUR BINGA FAMILY MEMBERS

“What has happened here is very painful. We initially wanted this to go through the police but that is tricky because of the lockdown restrictions. Those that have knowledge of these things have told us that it will be a bit tricky to repatriate the bodies and with the way money is scarce right now it is also difficult to keep the bodies. There’s no place where they can be kept for free and the other painful thing is that most of the people who passed away are people that were not working and people that were in this country illegally,” Mr Tshuma said.