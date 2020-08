I CANNOT GET IT UP : MAN BANISHES WIFE TO LIVE WITH SMALL HOUSE

The wife was shocked to discover in court that Zhou was living a normal sex life with his small house in Maglass and to add salt to an injury he was dragged to court on a case of having sex with a minor after having a love affair with the small house’s 15-year-old daughter and sleeping with her on numerous occasions. The wife who was brought as a witness to support her husband’s case told Gweru Magistrate Phatekile Msipa that the latter could not have had sex with the complainant because he suffered an erectile dysfunction since 2003. She said she last had sex with the accused 17 years ago because of the chronic problem.