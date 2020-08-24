GOMBA RECALL ANGERS MDC A





THE MDC-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has described the recall of Harare mayor Herbert Gomba and five others by the MDC-T camp led by Thokozani Khupe as a ploy to destroy the opposition party.





Gomba was recalled together with Hammy Madzingira (Ward 10), Kudzai Kadzombe (Ward 41), Gaudencia Marere (Ward 32), Costa Mande (Ward 24) and Happymore Gotora (Ward 7).





MDC-Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatshwayo yesterday said the recall was “illegal and irregular”.

“The rebels are a tool; they are being used by Zanu PF, used to push its agenda. They don’t want MDC-Alliance-led councils to perform well; that’s why they are doing all this, disturbances and unnecessary interference in the affairs of local authorities.





“This is against the constitution that allows councils to operate and manage their local authorities. The rebels have no locus standi to recall MDC-Alliance councillors and must stop now. It is against the law. How can you recall from nowhere the first citizen of the capital city. These guys are joking with the people’s vote,” he said





Describing the recall of MDC-Alliance parliamentarians and councillors as “spirits of darkness”, Hlatshwayo vowed that his party would fight back.





“Power is derived from a constitutional process of elections either as an independent candidate or with your political party. In this case, it is MDC-Alliance party which fielded candidates. The Zimbabwean law on elections is clear that it registers political parties not coalitions.





“We are going to reclaim and conquer everything. These wild winds are going to end. We have a serious plan of action on the ground that will rescue the people of Zimbabwe from the bondage of the spirits of darkness,” he said.





This comes after the Khupe-led interim MDC leadership also recalled Bulawayo deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami, as well councillors Concillia Mlalazi, Alderman Ernest Rafamoyo, Tinevimbo Maphosa and Norman Hlabani.

Khupe has also recalled 21 MDC-Alliance legislators from Parliament.





The MDC has been consumed by ructions ever since its much-loved founding father Morgan Tsvangirai died from colon cancer in February 2018.





The party’s infighting escalated after the Supreme Court’s judgment earlier this year which upheld last year’s ruling by the High Court that nullified Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the leadership of the country’s biggest opposition party.



