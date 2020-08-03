FORM TWO BOY HANGS SELF





A 15-YEAR-OLD boy from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself using an electric cable tied to roof trusses.





The victim, whose name was not revealed, was doing Form 2 at a local school. It is not clear why he allegedly committed suicide, but sources said he was discovered by a relative in his bedroom.





The female relative called for neighbours who came and cut the electric cable in the hope of rendering first aid but he was already dead.





Police were called to attend the scene and have since launched an investigation into the matter.





Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the relative informed the police how he found the teenager hanging from the roof trusses.





“Our informant is the one who discovered that the boy was hanging from his bedroom’s roof trusses.





“She had gone into his room to call him to join her in fetching water, since the suburb had no water.





“After discovering him, she rushed to call neighbours with one of them cutting the electric cable but unfortunately he was already dead,” said Insp Ncube.





He said cops attended the scene and discovered that his body had been laid down facing upward.





Insp Ncube said his body had no visible injury marks.





He appealed to the public to seek counselling services when faced with difficulties as opposed to ending their lives





“This is a young life that has been needlessly lost. I believe if he was counselled, this incident could have been avoided.





“The public should not suffer in silence. They can seek counselling services from the elderly, close friends, religious leaders and even us as police,” he said.



