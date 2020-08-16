ED IS A FOOL : UNI STUDENT DRAGGED TO COURT

With her lawyer

A UNIVERSITY student has become the latest Zimbabwean to be arrested on charges of undermining the authority of President emmerson Mnangagwa after she allegedly said the 77-year-old ruler is a fool for making false promises.





Hither Rujeko Mupambwa (22) was detained for three days at the Kariba Remand Prison before she was granted bail.





Mupambwa will go on trial on September 10 for allegedly criticising Mnangagwa's speech on a community WhatsApp group known as Kariba hard Talk on August 4.





The prosecutor alleges the National university of Science and Technology third year student responded to Mnangagwa's state of the nation address by insulting him over his 2030 vision.





She allegedly said "(Mnangagwa) is insisting on vision 2030, he is a fool, we will die being told that dream."





Prosecutors said some group members shared the information with state security agents, leading to Mupambwa's arrest.





Mupambwa appeared before Kariba magistrate's Bianca Mahere on August 6 and was represented by unite Saize, from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for human Rights. She was granted $5 000 bail on August 7.





Saize yesterday said her client did not commit any crime.





"She simply said emasoni, she never said Mnangagwa or president and there is no nexus with an offence," she said.





"There is no clarity that emasoni refers to Mnangagwa."





Saize said Mupambwa will be back in court for remand because an authority for prosecution was yet to be granted.





ZimRights executive director Dzikamai Bere said Zimbabwe must protect rights to freedom of expression.





"Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and an indispensable element in the development and consolidation of a democratic society," Bere said.





"even the universal Declaration of human Rights Article 19 supports anyone to hold opinions without interference."





Several people, including state security agents have been arrested for insulting Mnangagwa as the situation in the country continues to deteriorate.





An MDC Alliance councillor in Masvingo, Godfrey Kurauone was denied bail last week for allegedly singing a song ridiculing Mnangagwa.



