DUMPED MAN STORMS MOTHER-IN-LAW'S BEDROOM, FINDS HER NAKED

THE end of a relationship can expose many raw emotions and it becomes worse when someone feels like they have been robbed in the name of culture.







That could be perfectly true for a Bulawayo man who could not stomach being divorced by his wife of 12 years when he reportedly followed her to her rural home where upon arrival, he stormed into his mother-in-law’s bedroom while she was stark naked and demanded that she pays him back his lobola money.





As if that was not enough, the disgruntled man, Artwell Homera, from Gwabalanda, before he forcibly walked on his estranged wife Sekai Timothy’s mother in her birthday suit he had also threatened to commit suicide at their homestead.





What reportedly ticked him off was that, Sekai dumped him after he became jobless despite the fact that she (Sekai) was the one who allegedly got him fired from one of the leading supermarket chain stores in the city where he was a supervisor.





According to evidence led at the Bulawayo Civil Court, where Sekai was seeking a restraining order against Homera, the couple broke up because of the latter’s abusive behaviour.





“I was customarily married to Artwell Homera and we have two children together. He assaults and insults me in front of our children calling me a prostitute. When we were still staying together, he was not paying rentals, school fees for the children or even caring for them. He would come home very drunk and started being violent such that it was no longer safe for me to stay with him. The children were also living in fear of their father,” protested Sekai.





She said they tried to involve relatives and church elders to solve their marital disputes but to no avail.





Explaining how Homera started reclaiming his lobola money back, Sekai said: “I need a protection order against him because when I left for my rural home in Mutorashanga together with the children he followed us.





“He was also sending abusive text messages while, threatening to commit suicide at our homestead because he paid lobola for me and that he could not lose me just like that. He even forcibly went into my mother’s bedroom while she was naked and my mother had to scream and plead with him to leave and he refused. I had to call his brother to calm the situation.”





In his response, Homera accused Sekai of cheating on him adding that she dumped him because he was no longer employed.





“I am not opposed to her application. When I went to her rural home, I was following my children. I even stayed there for two months. She is making this application because I found love messages in her phone which she was exchanging with her boyfriend. What also pains me is that she is the one who got me fired from my job. She is also abusing our children by forcing them to walk more than three kilometres from their homestead to sell tomatoes,” said a livid Homera.





In her judgment presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu ordered Homera not to insult, assault his ex-wife and visit her rural home or where she is now staying with her aunt. B Metro



