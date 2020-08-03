COVID-19 IS REAL, SAYS STUNNER AS HE LEAVES HOSP





Rapper Stunner (real name Desmond Chideme) who was critically ill and hospitalised for weeks has been discharged and wants people to know one thing, that Covid-19 is real.





Although his ailment was not made public, Stunner this weekend took to his Instagram account to share a saucy image and advise people that he is out of danger, but with a crucial message. He advised people to protect themselves from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic whose cases in the country are on the rise.





“The funny thing about Covid is that people think varikuitirwa hutsinye muma road nemabhawa (people think they are being treated unfairly by being given restrictions on movements and the closure of bars).





“They are even organising house parties to substitute bars . . . the biggest mistake is thinking we won’t get it from people we know or our relatives or rich people. Covid is not selective and cowards live longest,” wrote Stunner.





His message came at a time when rumours were doing the rounds that several people who patronised a party in Bulawayo’s affluent suburb, Burnside last month contracted the coronavirus with some allegedly succumbing to it.





Well aware of the seriousness of the disease, also likely due to the treatment he got at the hospital as all patients are being treated with extra caution in case they have the virus, Stunner said he did not allow visitors while in hospital.



