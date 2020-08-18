COVID-19 : GOVT EASES CURFEW





Zimbabwe on Tuesday reviewed COVID-19 curfew which was starting at 6pm to 8pm while also extending business operating hours to 1630, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.





The current dusk to dawn curfew was imposed in July to contain rising local cases of COVID-19. Currently, Zimbabwe has 5 308 confirmed cases, including 3 848 recoveries and 135 deaths.





Addressing a post Cabinet briefing, Mutsvangwa said the review was meant to improve the public’s convenience.





“Having noted the plight of the public and the need to lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19, Cabinet directed as follows: (a) that the business hours which were ending at 15:00 hours be revisited to end at 1630 hours and the curfew to be extended to 2000 hours; (b) that Public transport drivers undergo regular COVID-19 PCR tests and (c) that public transport buses be allowed a dedicated lane at roadblocks to expedite their passage,” she said.





Mutsvangwa also revealed that, to date, 183 163 Covid-19 tests have been conducted.





“The cumulative rapid screening and PCR tests conducted as of 17 August, 2020 are 183 163 (99 651 RDT and 83 51299 (PCR),” she said.





Mutsvangwa said Cabinet assured members of the public that measures were being put in place to ensure that health workers return to work, as the success of implementing the COVID-19 response hinges on the availability of health staff.





“Acquisition of Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) for health workers and front liners is being prioritized,” she said.





Zimbabwe’s health workers are currently on strike citing financial incapacitation to come to work.

Cabinet also noted that preparations for schools reopening were being executed, said Mutsvangwa.





“Regarding Primary and Secondary Education, Cabinet notes that the sector is continuing with its preparations for the re-opening of schools for final examination classes. The developed and approved guidelines that were put in place for the June 2020 examinations will be used for the holding of the final examinations in November/December,” she said.

New Ziana



