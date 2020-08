COVID-19 : GOVT EASES CURFEW

Zimbabwe on Tuesday reviewed COVID-19 curfew which was starting at 6pm to 8pm while also extending business operating hours to 1630, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

The current dusk to dawn curfew was imposed in July to contain rising local cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Zimbabwe has 5 308 confirmed cases, including 3 848 recoveries and 135 deaths.