COUNCILLOR FUMES AS COPS TURN A BLIND EYE TO BOOZERS GAMES





Buhera Ward 22 Councillor, Gibson Gotora has reported some boozers’ teams to the Police for continuing to play soccer games in violation of Covid-19 regulations on social distancing.





Naturally the players don’t wear face masks.





Gotora complained that Police is delaying action against the boozers after he reported the matter two weeks ago.





Efforts to get a comment from Buhera Covid-19 taskforce chairman, Freeman Mavhiza were futile as his phone was unreachable.





Gotora said that the games are taking place in wards 22, 23 and 24 under Chief Makumbe in Buhera Central. Buhera has seven active Covid-19 cases.





“Villagers are not observing lockdown rules. They play community soccer everyday without observing social distancing and not wearing face masks.





“I reported the matter to Muzokomba Police Station two weeks ago but no action has been taken yet hence people are at risk,” said Gotora.



