COMRADES MARATHON VETERAN ATTACKED IN SA





THE 1991 Comrades Marathon champion, Nick Bester, is in a critical condition in a Pretoria hospital undergoing scans following an attack while jogging in the Magalies Mountain, north of Tshwane.





According to his son, Shaun-Nick Bester, his father was "busy training in the Magalies Mountain, close to his house," and got attacked from behind and hit with a rock over the head.





"They continued to hit him breaking three ribs, his cheek bone and he has a lot of trauma to the head and cut all over his body," explained Shaun-Nick on Monday morning.





"They took off his clothes and tied him up and left him in the mountain. He managed to escape down the mountain by sliding on his back until he was right against someone’s fence."



