YOU WILL BE ARRESTED : GOVT WARNS JULY 31 PROTESTORS





Government has said it will not allow anarchy in the country and those found on the wrong side of the law will face their day in court, amid revelations that opposition parties want to use their July 31 illegal demonstrations to change the national order.





Opposition parties, including the MDC-Alliance, working with NGOs and sponsored by some Western embassies want to engage in violent demonstrations on July 31 which they had initially disguised as a march against corruption.





This is despite the fact that the country is under a national lockdown whose regulations include a ban on gatherings of large numbers of people to prevent the transmission and spread of Covid-19.





The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said the attempt to overthrow a democratically elected Government is unlawful.





“The constitution allows people to demonstrate, register discontent or peacefully protest against Government. If we were not under Covid-19, we would have no problem with peaceful protests,” said Mr Mangwana yesterday.





“But what we have are subversive plots to overthrow a constitutional order. Now, that’s breaking the law and when the law is broken, people have to face their day in court. The Government will not allow anarchy to prevail over law and order.”





Transform Zimbabwe leader Mr Jacob Ngarivhume, one of the orchestrators of the illegal demonstrations, exposed their plot on Sunday.





“People are asking if @edmnangagwa and Zanu-PF do the sensible thing and step down to save millions of lives, who will take over? I want to stress that #31July is the people’s project. It should not be hijacked for political gain,” posted Mr Ngarivhume on Twitter.





“I believe the church and civil society will play an active role in facilitating the process of setting up a National Transitional Authority (NTA) that will guide Zimbabwe towards a new and exciting era.”





Reacting to Mr Ngarivhume’s post on the same platform, Mr Mangwana said: “The cat is out of the bag. It’s not about corruption. It’s an unconstitutional plan to seize power and give it to the unelected.”





In any case, Mr Mangwana said, the plot to cause violence and chaos in the country is not shared in other parts of the country.





“Last weekend I had the opportunity to travel to different parts of the country on duty. #Covid19Zim is definitely a concern. Clearly this 31 July conversation is purely a Harare thing. #HarareNotZimbabwe,” posted Mr Mangwana.





Last Friday, President Mnangagwa warned rogue non-governmental organisations (NGOs), trade unions, churches and some foreign embassies against destabilising prevailing peace, unity and harmony through dabbling in politics, saying the ruling party will not allow such conduct.





Addressing the Zanu PF Ordinary Session of the Politburo, at the party’s headquarters in Harare, the President said the Second Republic’s re-engagement efforts with all nations should never be mistaken for a sign of weakness, but signifies his Government commitment and value for international solidarity based on mutual respect.





“We continue to see acts that seek to outrightly destabilise the peace, unity and harmony we are enjoying, in particular through the use of platforms in the health, education and security sectors.





“We shall never quiver or capitulate in the face of these machinations. Zanu PF is a Revolutionary Party, a party of liberation, a party with a rich ideology, history and a vision for the future. This character of our party is stronger than any challenge we may face no matter from what front or force,” said President Mnangagwa.



