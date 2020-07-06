WOMAN IN TROUBLE FOR WRITING FRIEND'S O LEVEL EXAM





A BULAWAYO woman has been fined $2 000 for writing a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level examination on behalf of her friend.





Faith Moyo (30) wrote an English Paper 1 on behalf of Nobesuthu Dube (34), who has since gone into hiding. Moyo pleaded guilty to contravening section 35(d) of the Zimsec Act chapter 25:18 — impersonating another person — when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mrs Ulukhile Ndlovu.





She was fined $2 000 or 90 days in jail.





Prosecuting Ms Magret Takawira said Moyo was arrested on June 30 after an invigilator and the deputy headmaster at Mncumbata Secondary School in Nkulumane 12 suburb suspected foul play as her credentials did not match those of the candidate.





“On June 30 at around 0920hrs the deputy headmaster at Mncumbata Secondary School Mr Kumbulani Nkiwane was called in by one of the invigilators Ms Patience Hlabangana to the examination room after she had noticed that the accused person Faith Moyo was writing English Paper 1 on behalf of Nobesuthu Dube, a private candidate.





“On receiving the message Mr Nkiwane investigated the case and then ordered the accused person to stop writing the examination,” said Ms Takawira.





She said police arrested Moyo and alerted the Zimsec Bulawayo province office after she admitted that she was writing the examination on behalf of her sister and later said she was writing it for her friend.





Last year in October, fifteen Form Six pupils at Gebhuza Secondary School in Hwange were arrested after they shared an alleged leaked Economics Paper 3 question paper.





In 2018, fifteen Regina Mundi High School pupils who were blacklisted for alleged examination cheating took Zimsec and the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Professor Paul Mavima to court challenging the nullification of their November 2017 results.





One of the pupils, believed to be the mastermind, is alleged to have mobilised her classmates to contribute $3 each towards raising money that was used to purchase copies of the November 2017 Examinations question papers for English Paper two and Mathematics Paper two.



