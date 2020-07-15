WIFE HIRES HITMEN TO KILL HUBBY





AN artisanal miner from Shurugwi is battling for his life after his wife allegedly hired “hitmen”, including her boyfriend, to kill him so she could marry the new lover.





Mr Dereck Mudzengi (28), who was admitted to Shurugwi District Hospital after he sustained multiple injuries, was saved by passers-by who heard his screams while he was being attacked by the alleged hitmen with machetes and iron bars.





According to police, the suspected hitmen abducted Mudzengi from his home in Sebanga suburb in Shurugwi on Monday night, before taking him to the nearby bush where they intended to kill him.





Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said police had already arrested the wife, Priscilla Chiyavayava, and were now looking for her boyfriend and two other men.





They have also seized Chiyavayava’s phone, with what are considered incriminating text messages. “I can confirm the arrest of a 20-year-old woman, Priscilla Chiyavayava, who allegedly connived with some three men, among them her alleged boyfriend, to attack her husband,” said Insp Goko. “I am, however, still to get full details from the responsible station.”





Police sources close to the investigations said Mr Mudzengi had just arrived home from panning for gold and told his wife that he got $150 from selling the gold.





Chivayavaya then allegedly sneaked out of their home and sent a text message to alert her boyfriend, Justin Mpfeka, that Mr Mudzengi was now at home.



