UNCHALLENGED MUSEVENI BIDS FOR SIXTH TERM





Veteran Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was on Tuesday nominated as his party's candidate in the 2021 presidential election in which he will be seeking a sixth term in office.





Museveni, 75, a former rebel leader who seized power in 1986 and was first elected a decade later, changed the constitution in 2005 to abolish a two-term limit.





In 2019 the Supreme Court confirmed the scrapping of the age limit for the presidency, paving the way for a further election bid.





"The president was today nominated as the party flag bearer in the coming general elections," said Rogers Mulindwa, spokesman for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).





"There has been common desire within the party that the president becomes our sole candidate given his great contribution to the country and Africa," Mulindwa said.





Museveni is facing a challenge from music star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.





He has won support among a youthful population who have only ever known one president.

NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi said so far is there is no challenger against Museveni as none of his rivals have returned nomination forms for both offices. He explained that as the party Electoral Commission, they are satisfied with the candidature of Museveni and without a doubt, he’s the best person to lead Uganda.





"We as Electoral Commission are satisfied that we have done a thorough job because we don’t have any doubt that we have the best candidate for the party of NRM. We, therefore, hand over the candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to the secretariat…The country Uganda doesn’t have shortage of trees growing, it doesn’t have a problem of grass growing. Since 1962 it has had a problem of leadership, I can write books, thesis on that," Tanga said.





Odoi also dismissed claims that they have frustrated attempts by other party members to challenge Museveni. He said as the NRM Electoral Commission, for as long as a member has fulfilled the conditions set by the central executive committee (CEC) of the party, they don’t have any problem nominating anybody else.





Last week, the former Makindye East MP John Ssimbwa picked nomination papers to challenge Museveni for the position of NRM party chairperson. He, however, failed to return the nomination forms and accused Odoi of failing to avail him with the guidelines that were to be followed.



