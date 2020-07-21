TEEN RAPES SISTER, ESCAPES JAIL





A Gweru mother was shocked when she found her 17-year-old son raping his 11-year old sister.





Magistrate Phatekile Msipa sentenced the accused to five years in prison but wholly suspended the whole term on condition of good behaviour.





It is the State case that on October 25, 2008 the complainant was with her brother in his bedroom when the incident happened.





The convict closed the door, lifted his sister as if they were playing and put her on the floor facing upwards.





The convict raped his sister and was however caught in the act by his mother.



