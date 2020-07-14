SA MINISTER, WIFE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19





Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle have tested positive for Covid-19, the Presidency said on Tuesday.





According to the Presidency, the minister received his results earlier on Tuesday after having undergone three rounds of tests since the outbreak of the virus.





" Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the minister will continue to work from home. The minister remains committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond.





"The minister has directed all members of his private office in government to also test," said the Presidency.





"As we wish Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.





"To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practising physical distancing." IOL



