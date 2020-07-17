PRISON GUARD PLUNGES TO HIS DEATH FROM TOWER





A Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer on night duty at Whawha Medium Prison allegedly plunged to his death from a guard tower that is over 30 metres high.





Sources said Correctional Officer Grade 1 Joseph Makwenya fell from the tower between 3AM and 6AM yesterday.





Prison sources said no one knows what really happened as his lifeless body was only discovered around 6AM by another correctional officer who had gone to the tower to take over watch duty.





The source said CO Makwenya’s head had a crack and there were blood clots on the ground.





ZPCS national spokesperson Superintendent Meya Khanyezi said investigations into the death were underway.





“I can confirm that we lost a correctional service officer from Whawha Medium Prison who allegedly died while on duty at the guard tower. His lifeless body was discovered yesterday morning by fellow officers. We are awaiting post mortem results and we have since launched our own investigations to understand what happened,” said Supt Khanyezi.





She said ZPCS had lost a dedicated officer.





“We are so saddened by this occurrence; we lost a dedicated officer and we want to know what happened. Our deepest condolences go to his wife and kids,” said Supt Khanyezi.





ZPCS sources said CO Makwenya was alone when he made his way to the guard tower to take on his duties.





They said the tower is steep and he could have slipped and fell to his death.



