OBERT MPOFU : I'M IN SELF ISOLATION





ZANU- PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu is on self-isolation after attending a global conference in Tanzania recently.





Cde Mpofu, who is a Politburo member, was part of a delegation that attended the recently ended conference for global political parties and he was representing Zanu-PF.





He confirmed that he was under self-quarantine at his home in Nyamandlovu.





Cde Mpofu said quarantine life was not easy as he is staying away from his loved ones for their safety. He said he is strictly adhering to all stipulated Covid-19 regulations as advised by health officers .

“It is not easy to stay away from the people you love but when you love them that much, you keep your distance for their safety. I tested negative on arrival and I am waiting for a second test after eight days which should be on Friday,” said Cde Mpofu.





He commended Zimbabwe’s efforts in fighting Covid-19.





Cde Mpofu said he observed that there was laxity in some Sadc countries and also countries on the Continent outside the region.





“When we were in Tanzania as well as in Lusaka, Addis Ababa and other cities, very few people were wearing masks, let alone practising social distancing. At the conference it was Zimbabwe China and Burundi, as far as I noticed, that were donning masks and practicing Covid-19 etiquette. Other delegates seemed surprised of our Covid-19 alertness and conduct. It showed that at least our health ministry is doing good,” said Dr Mpofu.





He said he suffered from anxiety before testing for the virus on his return but was relieved when he tested negative and was hoping for a similar result on Friday.



