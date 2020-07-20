NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, SAYS MANGWANA





THE country’s security arms will treat every citizen equally in investigating any criminal cases as no person, regardless of profession, is above the law, a top Government official has said.





This comes after the arrest of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and political activist Hopewell Chin’ono on allegations of inciting public violence yesterday.





In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the duo and indicated that they would appear in court soon.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin’ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of Contravening Section 187 (1) as read with section 37 (a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform( Act, Chapter 9:23, “incitement to participate in public violence. The duo will appear in court soon and are currently in police custody.”





And amid howls of untested and unfounded protests from anti-Government quarters, Western embassies and their local lackeys, the Government has called for soberness so as to enable police to do their duties.





Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said the country’s law’s enforcement agents should be left to do their job.





“There is no profession which is above the law. Journalists are not above the law. Lawyers are not above the law. Doctors and nurses are not above the law. Politicians & bankers are not above the law. Anyone suspected to have committed a crime should be subjected to due process”.





He said that no one will be arrested for doing his or her job, but if anyone breaks the law, regardless of political station, he/she will be treated fairly before the law.





“Embassies have to respect the laws of the hosting country. Zimbabwe’s judicial system does not have a jury system and it certainly has not appointed any embassy as a juror to assess cases under our processes to come up with premature verdicts.





“Nobody is above the law including those who work closely with foreign countries as resource persons or agents. We should allow the law to take its cause,” said Mr Mangwana.



