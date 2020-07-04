NGUWAYA TO SPEND FOURTH WEEKEND IN JAIL





DELISH Nguwaya will spend his fourth weekend in custody since his arrest last month as the High Court is still to decide on his application for bail pending trial.





He is accused of misrepresenting to the Government that his company was a medical firm to win tenders for Covid-19 medical supplies using Drax SAGL and Drax International.





He appealed for bail at the High Court after he was denied the same by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.





The High Court heard the application last week and was expected to deliver judgment sometime this week.





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told The Herald yesterday that the ruling was yet to be delivered though it was expected end of this week.





Chief Law officer in the NPA, Mr Justine Uladi, said: “The ruling still remains reserved. We have not been contacted yet.”



