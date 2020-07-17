MY HOUSE WAS PAINTED WITH GRAFFITI : MDC MP





MDC’s political battles are fast reaching fever pitch ahead of the party’s national congress following the spraying of political graffiti on Manicaland proportional representation Member of the National Assembly, Honourable Joyce Makonya’s precast wall and gate on Sunday night.





Red and white paint was used to spray the graffiti at her Chikanga house. Although the people behind the act are still to be brought to book, in an interview with The Manica Post on Wednesday, Hon Makonya attributed the vandalisation to her rivals in the MDC-Alliance following her decision to cross over to the Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.





She castigated MDC-Alliance youths, whom she accused of being paid by senior opposition party officials to attack erstwhile party members.





“I was away in Rusape when the incident happened. I returned home around 10.30pm to be met with graffiti covering the front portion of my precast wall and sliding gate. The paint was still wet and I rushed to make a report at Chikanga Police Station.





“This is the work of the MDC-Alliance supporters who are failing to accept the Supreme Court ruling. I have no regrets as l stand for constitutionalism and I back efforts being done by Dr Khupe and her team to ensure that we get elected leaders from congress,” said Hon Makonya, who was the chairlady of the MDC’s Manicaland Women Assembly in the 2014 structures.





The Supreme Court ruling ordered the MDC-T, the main component in the formation of the MDC-Alliance, to revert to its 2014 structures, thus making Dr Khupe the interim leader.





Hon Makonya said those resisting to hold the congress as per the Supreme Court ruling were put in office in 2019 and are therefore trying to protect their territory.





“Those who sprayed graffiti on my precast wall wanted me to be at loggerheads with Zanu PF supporters, but this is cheap politics.





“In addition, l am not part and parcel of those advocating for the July 31 protests against Government, which the MDC-Alliance leadership has eagerly thrown its weight behind.





“We are pre-occupied with preparations for congress and there is no going back despite all these machinations. As a party, we call for the political uplifting of women. lt is unfortunate that most women tend to shy away when they come across such acts of thuggery. I implore everyone to shun violence because we cannot build our nation through violence. The law should take its course and bring the suspects to book,” she said.





The Makonyas have since re-painted their property. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed receiving the report.





“Police from Chikanga Police Station are investigating the matter. We want to implore members of the public to desist from acts of violence and intimidation. We are there to maintain peace and will ensure that those behind these acts are brought to book,” said Inspector Kakohwa. Manica Post



