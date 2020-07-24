MARRIED LOVERS DUMP SPOUSES, ELOPE





PROMISING to love and support one another “until death do us part” is arguably the most difficult part of marriage vows.





A Bulawayo woman allegedly dumped her husband and eloped with her married lover who also dumped his wife and children.





Nothando Mpunzi, a hairdresser at a salon situated at corner 5th Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street allegedly dumped her husband and took off with her married boyfriend Ntokozo Sibanda.





According to Ntokozo’s wife Loveness Sibanda she was left in the lurch after Mpunzi eloped with her husband of 15 years.





Loveness said her estranged husband was refusing to maintain his two children but providing upkeep for his lover’s three children.





An embittered Loveness bared her soul at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was suing Mpunzi for disturbing her peace and marriage because of her adulterous relationship with her husband.





“I am legally married to Ntokozo Sibanda under the Marriages Act Chapter 5:11 and it’s still subsisting. The marriage is blessed with two minor children aged nine and 14. My husband however, deserted his family to go and stay in Magwegwe with his girlfriend Nothando Mpunzi. His girlfriend also left her husband to co-habit with him.





“Nothando does not respect me despite the fact that she is now staying with my husband of 15 years. And my husband no longer maintains our children but he maintains her three children. She is also harassing and stalking me and my children,” complained Loveness.





She adds: “I don’t want my children to go to her place because of the sleeping arrangement where her 15-year-old son sleeps on the same bed with my 14-year-old daughter. She and my husband sleep with my nine-year-old child on the same bed. I am not happy with that arrangement”.





Surprisingly, Mpunzi’s husband was also in court when Loveness sought reasons from her (Mpunzi) on why she left her husband to stay with hers.





Mpunzi, who indicated that she never harassed Loveness was, however, not opposed to her request for a peace order.





“I am not opposed to her application for a peace order since I don’t talk to her,” she tersely said.





Loveness’ request for a peace order was dismissed by presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu after Mpunzi indicated that she never harassed her.



