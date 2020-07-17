JULY 31 DEMO GOING AHEAD, SAYS NGARIVHUME





ORGANISERS of the July 31 protests said nothing, including plans to lock down Harare and Bulawayo and threats to unleash security personnel will stop the "people's action".





Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who is behind the organisation of the protests, told journalists yesterday that they will stop at nothing in their plan to end corruption.





His calls came amid arrests and threats of a clampdown on opposition activists who have endorsed the protests.





"Bad leaders need to take their feet off our neck, we can't breathe. We demand all public leaders to immediately step down," Ngarivhume said, accusing corrupt leaders and looters of being behind Zimbabwe's political and economic misery.





On plans by Mnangagwa to lock down Harare and Bulawayo under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic while shutting out the planned protests, Ngarivhume said the plan will go ahead and strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations, including social distancing and washing of hands, among others.





He said stakeholders and organisations involved must remain "autonomous" and mobilise without fear.



