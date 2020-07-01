I CAUGHT HER NAKED IN MY YARD : MAN BEATS UP NEIGHBOUR





A 35-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man has been arrested for beating up a 78-year-old woman who is his neighbour.





Xolisani Maphosa of Matsholomotshe Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assault by Gwanda magistrate, Mr Ndumiso Khumalo.





He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years. The remaining six months were further suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Matsholomotshe Primary School.





Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said Maphosa headbutted the old woman, Ms Judith Sibanda before dragging her on the ground for about 20 metres. “On 28 April at around 1AM the complainant was asleep at her homestead when she was woken up by her granddaughter who indicated that Maphosa wanted to talk to her. Ms Sibanda refused to come out of the house as she was asleep which angered the accused person,” he said. “Maphosa then stormed inside the house and headbutted the complainant before dragging her on the ground for a distance of about 20 metres. The complainant sustained some injuries as a result of the attack. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Maphosa’s arrest.”





Maphosa however said he did not go to her homestead but rather assaulted her a few metres from his homestead.





Sources said Maphosa told investigators that he assaulted the old woman after he caught her naked in his yard together with her granddaughter during the early hours of the morning.



