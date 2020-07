I CAUGHT HER NAKED IN MY YARD : MAN BEATS UP NEIGHBOUR

Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said Maphosa headbutted the old woman, Ms Judith Sibanda before dragging her on the ground for about 20 metres. “On 28 April at around 1AM the complainant was asleep at her homestead when she was woken up by her granddaughter who indicated that Maphosa wanted to talk to her. Ms Sibanda refused to come out of the house as she was asleep which angered the accused person,” he said. “Maphosa then stormed inside the house and headbutted the complainant before dragging her on the ground for a distance of about 20 metres. The complainant sustained some injuries as a result of the attack. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Maphosa’s arrest.”