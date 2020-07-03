GRANNY FORCES HERSELF ON BOY (10)





A 59-YEAR-OLD Mutare traditional healer allegedly forced herself on her grandson’s 10-year-old friend in a case of aggravated indecent assault.





Tracy Simbi of HobHouse, Mutare, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Tamara Chibindi on Wednesday.





She was remanded in custody to July 15 for trial.





Prosecuting, Mr Brian Goto said sometime between January and March, Simbi was at her residence when the complainant came to play with his friend.





While the minors where playing, Simbi called her grandson’s friend into the house.





“Simbi’s grandson remained outside while the complainant went inside. She locked the door and told the minor that she wanted to be intimate with him. She instructed him to remove his clothes and lie on top of some clothes that were scattered on the floor.





“Simbi forced the minor to be intimate with her without any protection. After the act, she unlocked the door and ordered the boy to go outside,” said Mr Goto.





In the second count, it is alleged that when the minor went to look for his friend at Simbi’s house, he found Simbi home alone.





It is alleged that Simbi asked the boy to enter the house.





“He proceeded to sit on a tin, but Simbi instructed him to stand up. Simbi approached the boy and caressed his private parts,” said Mr Goto.





The matter only came to light when the complainant returned home and was asked by his mother where he was coming from.



