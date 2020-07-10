FATHER CRAWLS OUT OF WOODWORK, DEMANDS LOBOLA





You don’t reap where you didn’t sow!





A man who denied paternity of his daughter when she was born suddenly appeared in her life demanding seven head of cattle for her lobola.





A magistrate put the skid on his shenanigans when she told him he was not entitled to anything because he had abandoned the girl when she was born.





Mpilo Ndlovu (65) of Tsholotsho, denied that he was the father of Flora Mgayo’s daughter in 1991. The couple was customarily married and Ndlovu had paid five head of cattle as lobola.





Mgayo, of Dakamela area in Nkayi, took Ndlovu to court and he was ordered to pay maintenance while he made arrangements to do a paternity test after he denied having fathered the child.





He defied the court and stopped paying maintenance when the girl was six years old.





He suddenly crawled out of the woodwork when he heard the girl was getting married, demanding seven beasts.





His justification — he deserved the lion’s share because he had paid lobola for the bride’s mother and had maintained the girl until she was six. Ndlovu was livid when he discovered the prospective groom had already paid four head of cattle and he had been given nothing.





He dragged Mgayo to Maintenance Court demanding his share.





Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu was shocked by Ndlovu’s demand.





She noted that according to lobola practice in Ndebele culture, the five head of cattle which Ndlovu paid to Mgayo’s family were meant to be lobola for the children Mgayo would bear for him.





Culturally and customarily when he separated with his former wife he was supposed to return her to her parents without paying lobola.





Further, the court noted that Ndlovu’s hands were dirty since he did not conduct DNA tests as ordered by the court when he denied being the father of the girl.





“Ndlovu’s entitlement vanished when he disputed the paternity of the child,” said magistrate Ndlovu.





The magistrate added: “At that very moment he elected to dissociate himself from the child he chose to dissociate with the benefits that came with the child. Ndlovu cannot seek to claim lobola of a child he denied. Accordingly, the court upholds Mgayo’s appeal. As a result Ndlovu is not entitled to the share of lobola.”



