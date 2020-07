DRAX CHALLENGES CONTRACT CANCELLATION

Represented by Mr Delish Nguwaya in Zimbabwe, Drax had entered into an agreement with Government for the supply and delivery of medicines and consumables at a cost of US$20 million. But when it became apparant to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, which by law acts as the procurement backstop by looking at value for money in contracts, that the supplies were priced well above alternatives, the Minsitry of Health and Child Welfare was ordered to cancel the deal.