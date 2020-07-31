DEFENCE FORCES SPOKESMAN DIES





Zimbabwe Defence Forces director of public relations, Colonel Overson Mugwisi, has died.





In a statement, ZDF Director General, policy, public relations and international affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, said Col Mugwisi died early morning today.





“It is with deep sorrow that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces notifies the nation on the passing on of the Director ZDF public relations Colonel Overson Mugwisi in the early hours of today, 31 July 2020. He passed on at 2 Referral Hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks after a short illness,” said Brig Gen Chipwere.



