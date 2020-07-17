CROCO MOTORS BOSS RUNS OVER, KILLS PEDESTRIAN





PROMINENT Harare businessman Moses Chingwena could be charged with obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly fatally knocked down a pedestrian on Saturday night and went on to assist with the burial of the deceased without following accident reporting procedures.





Chingwena, who is a shareholder at Croco Holdings Limited, was allegedly driving a red Jaguar XJL along Poland Road in Gletwin when he knocked down Shephard Mukatira, NewsDay has learnt.





According to police sources, Chingwena's vehicle veered off the road, hit Mukatira and dragged him for some metres before crashing into a precast wall of a nearby house.





After the accident, Chingwena allegedly took Mukatira to Trauma Centre for medical treatment without a police report. Mukatira later passed on that night and was buried in Mudzi district on Tuesday.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, adding that they were investigating circumstances surrounding the accident.





"I can confirm (Chingwena) was involved in an accident at around 2200hrs on Saturday along Poland Road, Gletwin. Police are currently investigating the case with the view of finding out what transpired," Nyathi said.





Officers at Highlands Police Station attended the accident scene, but since Tuesday were evasive over the matter, refusing to provide NewsDay with a copy of the docket, raising fears of a possible cover-up.





Police initially claimed that the matter had been resolved amicably between Chingwena and Mukatira's relatives, but Nyathi later disclosed that the accident was recorded under case number 1236/20.





Nyathi also disclosed that the vehicle had been taken to a Vehicle Inspection Department depot in the city, but NewsDay could not locate the car at any of the VID city depots.





The deceased's family members said after the accident, Chingwena sent emissaries who bought groceries and facilitated the burial of Mukatira at his rural home in Mudzi.





"It would have been prudent for him to show up and apologise, but I suppose he was too busy."



