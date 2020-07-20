COVID-19 POSITIVE SA MINISTER HOSPITALISED





Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital days after testing positive for the novel Covid-19.





According to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, Mantashe was admitted on Monday on the advice of his family doctor.





“Today, Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advise of their doctor for better medical attention and monitoring,” Mthembu said.





Mantashe, aged 65, tested positive along with wife Nolwandle last week. His wife continues to quarantine at home.





Mantashe is the fourth prominent politician to contract the coronavirus.





Three premiers David Makhura of Gauteng, Job Mokgoro of North West - who has also been admitted to hospital - and Alan Winde of the Western Cape have all recently tested positive for the virus that’s currently reaching its peak in the country.





So far, 364, 328 people have contracted the virus in the country with 5,033 having succumbed to it.





“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time,” said Mthembu.





“We wish both minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus.”





Two days before getting his results last week, Mantashe delivered an eulogy on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile who died from Covid-19 related illness.





Delivering the eulogy Mantashe said no one was immune to the virus.



