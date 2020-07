COURT HALTS KHUPE FUNDING

Depending on how the legal battle progresses, several alternatives present themselves. It could be found that the MDC-A is a political party that came second in the 2018 elections, but was not entitled to take over MDC-T assets. Or it could be found that the MDC-A is simply an electoral alliance of several parties that presented a single presidential candidate and a single candidate in each constituency election, but has no control over the successful candidates. There are other options that may come to the attention of judges trying to disentangle the legal minefield. Herald