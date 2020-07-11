COPS GO AFTER NO NUMBER PLATES CARS





POLICE yesterday said they have launched an operation to impound all cars that move around without displaying registration number plates.





Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement last night urged motorists to ensure their vehicles display permanent or temporary number plates as required by the law.





"Only vehicles which have the requisite moratorium under the current COVID-19 national lockdown regulations from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development will be allowed to pass through checkpoints while displaying temporary registration plates," he said.





Nyathi said some commuter omnibuses were now moving around without registration plates in order to evade scrutiny at roadblocks or checkpoints.



