skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 28 July 2020
CHINAMASA SLAMMED OVER INFLAMMATORY LANGUAGE
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BUSINESS BOOMS FOR FAKE DOCUMENTS FACTORIES IN ZIM
If you have “qualified” employees that are proving to be incompetent, you have every reason to cross-check the authenticity of their quali...
CHIN'ONO : A LETTER FROM CHIKURUBI
I have made a deliberate and sensible choice not to lower my expectations in life and be part of the “Stay Positive” brigade and that decis...
ZUPCO REJECTS CASH, COMMUTERS STRANDED
Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) has with immediate effect intensified the use of tap cards as a means to curb the spread of Cov...
WHITE FARMER FORMS PARTY, CHALLENGES ED
FORMER commercial farmer Darryl Collet has been unveiled as interim president of a new opposition party, The Patriotic Front (TPF) that pr...
DEAD GRANY SHOCKS VILLAGERS DURING BURIAL
A 99-year-old granny from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North left villagers shocked after she moved her body just as she was about to be burie...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment