YOU ARE A VERY WICKED MAN : JUDGE JAILS SPEAR MURDERER





“YOU are a very wicked man.” Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva on Monday told an Inyathi man before sentencing him to 25 years in jail for fatally stabbing a village head four times with a spear in October last year.





Mthokozisi Mtambo (35) of stand 21 Village 8, Kennilworth in Inyathi used a spear on October 5 to stab Hlathini village head, Major Masiza Moyo, who was 65.





Mtambo stabbed Moyo on the forehead, shoulder, abdomen and hand after the now-deceased and some villagers confronted him for stealing bags of cement and mealie meal from two homesteads.





Justice Takuva, who is on circuit in Hwange said the manner in which Mtambo killed Moyo was brutal as he convicted him of murder with actual intent.





“You are a very wicked man. You ruthlessly attacked an unarmed old man trying to conceal a crime you had committed and, in the process, you deprived the deceased’s family and community of a father and leader,” Justice Takuva said.





Justice Takuva said when sentencing Mtambo, who was represented by Mr Tafadzwa Chimusaru of Mashindi and Associates, he had considered that he has a wife and three minor children.





Details of the case as presented by the prosecutor Ms Memory Munsaka were that on October 5 at around 4PM, a villager Mrs Mildred Sigadula reported to the now-deceased that someone had stolen two empty buckets and five kilogrammes of maize meal from her homestead.





When the village head’s wife reported that cement had also been stolen from her homestead, villagers went to engage Mtambo leading to the fatal attack.





“The deceased called for a village meeting at the assembly point the following morning. At around the same time the deceased’s wife discovered that six bags of cement had been stolen from their homestead and reported the matter to the now deceased,” said the prosecutor.





Villagers suspected that Mtambo had stolen the goods after tracing footprints to his homestead.





The now-deceased mobilised some villagers and proceeded to Mtambo’s homestead with the intention of searching for the stolen goods.





Mtambo became violent when the villagers asked for permission to search his homestead.

He went into his bedroom and came out armed with a spear and an iron bar.





The court was told that the now-deceased pleaded with Mtambo telling him that he was not there to fight but to search for stolen property, but he attacked him.





Moyo fell down before Mtambo stabbed him on the shoulder, stomach and hand.





Villagers later used a wheelbarrow to carry Moyo to Inyathi District Hospital where he died on admission.

Mtambo’s elder brother Mr Mkhululi Mtambo teamed up with other villagers and apprehended him and handed him over to the police.





The stolen bags of cement were recovered from Mtambo’s hut. Chronicle



