WE WILL NOT SIT AND WATCH : ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE WARNS DETRACTORS





THE Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday castigated coordinated campaigns by detractors to cause chaos in the country while also seeking to soil the image of the First Family.





In a Press conference at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, the league’s acting secretary Cde Tendai Chirau, flanked by provincial youth chairpersons from 10 provinces, said they will not sit and watch.





“The Zanu-PF youth league notes with abstinent consternation mischievous discourse being peddled on the social media by misguided elements in their quest to incite innocent peace-loving nationals to cause anarchy within our motherland.





“While the youth league acknowledges and appreciates the rights to freedom of expression entitled to Zimbabwean populace, the league will never stand akimbo while the name of the party, its leadership and including the First Family are being brought into disrepute,” said Cde Chirau.





“A right ceases to be a right once it starts to be used as a weapon to infringe on other people’s rights. As such the youth league wishes to send a stern warning to all these unscrupulous members abusing the social media to quench their thirst for mischief that the end of their shenanigans is nigh.”





Cde Chirau said they were disturbed by the recent baseless and misguided accusations by former police commissioner general Mr Augustine Chihuri against President Mnangagwa.





“What is worrying to us is that Chihuri is facing a number of crimes that he should answer within the court of law but he is hiding somewhere and as a youth league we are calling on him to come and face the law than to say unfounded things that attack the leadership of this country,” said Cde Chirau .





“We encourage Chihuri to come out from his self-imposed exile and prove his innocence in the courts of law.”





Cde Chirau said they were also disturbed by the slander against the Government and First Family by former league commissar Mr Godfrey Tsenengamu.





“The video clip, which he recently fed to the social media, amply exposes his desperate desire to secure political capital through subsidised mudslinging and blatant character assassination, fuelled by a fertile imagination and hallucinatory self-hypnosis,” he said.





Cde Chirau said Mr Tsenengamu’s behaviour was not surprising as he was trying to get relevance after being chucked out of the party for indiscipline.





He described as preposterous allegations by Mr Tsenengamu that China was Zimbabwe’s coloniser saying the stance showed that he is blind to reality.





“As the vanguard of the Party, we are very much aware that the enemy is not sleeping trying to find means to remove a democratically elected Government.





“This is also exhibited by the likes of Jimu Kunaka and Hopewell Chin’ono’s antics who on several occasions have unsuccessfully tried to mobilise young Zimbabweans into streets through social media,” he said.





“We strongly caution these two to desist from encouraging our innocent young population to engage in such dangerous games as they are retrogressive to national development.”





Cde Chirau said the youth league trusts the capability of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and relevant arms of the law and not mudslinging through name calling in Press conferences without presenting evidence.





He said despite the antics of the country’s detractors, President Mnangagwa has the support of the people in the implementation of Vision 2030 and laying the right foundation for the country.





Cde Chirau said the league was aware of characters who pretended to be Zanu-PF during the day and working against the party but their efforts will be in vain.



