STEPMOTHER BURNS BOY (2)





A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy was rushed to hospital after being forced to sit on hot plate by his stepmother.





The toddler’s father Trust Maganga, 27, and his wife Yvonne Chifamba, 23, were detained at Waterfalls Police Station on Tuesday.





Yvonne is alleged to have forced the boy to sit on a hot plate stove following a misunderstanding with Maganga accusing him of infidelity.





The two later sought medical treatment without a police report. Deputy provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed the arrest.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of a Waterfalls couple in connection with a case involving a minor,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.





“Circumstances were that that the step-mother of the child had a misunderstanding with the father accusing him of infidelity.





“During the debate the step mother is alleged to have grabbed the minor and placed him on a hot stove and the couple are reported to have agreed to conceal the act.





“Investigations have since begun and we would like to thank members of the public for supplying information that led to the arrest of the two.





“Police continue to urge members of the public to report any criminal activities within their





communities to police for the law to take its course,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.





One of the family members told H-Metro that mother of the child released the child in April after being approached by Maganga.





“We want the law to take its course because we strongly suspect that the step mother had planned to fix the minor’s mother,” said the family member.





“Mwana akapiswa uyu anezera nemwana wemukadzi akapisa uyu nekuti vose vakabata pamuviri mwedzi mumwechete saka mukadzi akapisa uyu akakasira kutizira nekudaro makakatanwa achiripo.” H Metro



