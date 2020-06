RETURNEE ARREST : COPS EXPOSE WHISTLEBLOWERS

POLICE in Karoi have come under fire for reportedly revealing the identities of whistleblowers who caused the arrest of a returnee who had evaded mandatory quarantine.

The female suspect slipped into the country from South Africa on Friday, forcing vigilant residents to tip off the police who later picked her up.

She spent Saturday night at Karoi ZRP holding cells after health officials delayed taking her to Vuti quarantine centre. The returnee berated the whistleblowers on a WhatsApp group, labelling them "baboons"

According to some chats seen by NewsDay, the returnee, who cannot be named for professional reasons, said: "Karoi baboons sold me out. Someone reported me to the police after my arrival from South Africa on Friday. Taking a taxi to the police station to ensure I get quarantined as if that would bring food to their table.

"The officers mocked the individual and said the person is overzealous."

However, another group member hit back at her and commended the whistleblower for reporting her.