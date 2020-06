ONLY TWO APPLICATIONS FOR COMMUNITY RADIO LICENCES

“Wish to note that the authority has 3 classes of licence that is national commercial, campus and applications for community radio and tv. Campus radio stations were not given timelines and are not subject to competition. The criteria used for GZU is that it is the only university which submitted for campus radio and the licence was granted on the 6th March 2020 and there is no reason to wait for other institutions to submit their applications as frequencies for campus radio are specific, issuance encourages other universities to submit their applications,” said Sibanda.