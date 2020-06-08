MNANGAGWA'S SON CASE : LAWYER AQUITTED





Harare lawyer Farai Chauke was on Thursday found not guilty of forging signatures on a Notarial Deed of Trust for Nyangambe Wildlife Community Project.





Chiredzi Magistrate Geraldine Mutsoto made the ruling after Chauke filed an application for discharge at the close of state case on Tuesday.





In her ruling Magistrate Mutsoto said the evidence by state witnesses was not credible in that five of them said they gave Chauke consent to prepare a notarial deed document on their behalf while 10 of the witnesses said they didn`t casting doubt in the court`s mind.





She also said the trustees did not make police reports. One of the witnesses Marisa Chihanya died before filing a complaint at the police but his written statement to police was presented in court raising the question if he reported the matter from the grave.





There were also receipts for payments in relation to the notarial deed of trust as well as legal fees paid to Chauke coming from the complainants making it difficult for the court to rely on porous evidence brought to court.





Chauke who testified in his own defense during the trial which started in February this year said he was innocent but Philip Mafuta who is the director for Green Africa Safaris which is in a management partnership with Nyangambe Wildlife Community Project want to fix him for his stance against the organisation`s hunting escapades in Nyangambe. He also said Mafuta is illegally gunning down animals in their community together with President Emmerson Mnangagwa`s son Kudakwashe.





Noel Muranda prosecuted.