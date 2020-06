MNANGAGWA'S SON CASE : LAWYER AQUITTED

Chauke who testified in his own defense during the trial which started in February this year said he was innocent but Philip Mafuta who is the director for Green Africa Safaris which is in a management partnership with Nyangambe Wildlife Community Projectwant to fix him for his stance against the organisation`s hunting escapades in Nyangambe. He also said Mafuta is illegally gunning down animals in their community together with President Emmerson Mnangagwa`s son Kudakwashe.