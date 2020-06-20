MINISTER MOYO GETS BAIL





THE Minister of Health and Child care Dr Obadiah Moyo has been released on ZWL$50 000 bail after he appeared before Harare Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi. Moyo appeared before Harare Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi facing three counts of alleged criminal abuse of office.





According to the state, Moyo verbally instructed his subordinates to award a tender to Drax for the supply medicines despite the fact the company had failed the due diligence test.

As part of his bail conditions, Moyo was ordered to deposit 50 thousand dollars bail, surrender his passport to the clerk of court, reside at his given address, not to interfere with the witnesses and surrender title deeds of the house belonging to his wife.





The minister was arrested yesterday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries.





The state represented by Clemence Chimbare told the court that there are no reasons for denying Moyo bail.





He spent last night at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare. His arrest followed the arrest of three NatPharm bosses this week on charges of criminal abuse of office for approving the deal with Drax, now known as Drax Consult SAGL after a name change, without following laid down procurement procedures.





Drax representative Delish Nguwaya has since been charged in court over the deal, which has already been cancelled on the orders of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.





Sources close to investigations said Dr Moyo was invited to Zacc headquarters on Wednesday to record statements before he was released to allow investigators to study the documents further, investigations that led to yesterday’s arrest.





Comm Makamure said ZACC was looking at procurement systems and procedures of supply of medicines and equipment to fight Covid-19 to establish compliance with laid down procedures.