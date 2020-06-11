MAID DISAPPEARS WITH EMPLOYER'S DAUGHTER





A 32-YEAR-OLD maid reportedly vanished with her employer’s daughter and various wares a day after assuming employment.





Vimbai Taonezvi appeared in court answering to the allegations and she will know her fate today when magistrate Richard Ramaboa hands down sentence.





State counsel Benjamin Chikerema told the court that on December 2, Taonezvi was employed by one Cecilia Muyanduri as a domestic worker at her Hatfield home. The following day, she was left at the house looking after Muyanduri’s baby while she was going to work.





Reports are that she exploited the absence of her employer and made away with various wares, among them a cellphone, laptop and blanket among other things valued at over $16 000.





She disappeared from the place together with the complainant’s two-year-old daughter.

Reports are that she went to Mbare and lied to her friend’s daughter that she was going to send some goods at Mbare Musika Bus Terminus and left the child but never returned to pick up the minor.





It is also alleged that on the same day, Taonezvi also stole various clothes from one Nesisa Moyo who stays at the same house with her employer.





It is said Moyo left for work and Taonezvi took the opportunity and opened her bedroom door using spare keys and stole various clothes and a cellphone among other things before disappearing.

The complainant discovered that her belongings had been stolen upon her return from work.



