LETS FIGHT ON : ED URGES ZIMBAS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to be patriotic and work towards achieving the national vision 2030.



The President made the remarks at the National Shrine where the late National Hero, Cde Stanley Nleya who succumbed to a heart ailment last Tuesday, was being laid to rest.





Addressing mourners who were present, the President called on all Zimbabweans to emulate the late hero and be patriotic leading the country forward.

“Today, as we lay Cde Nleya to rest among his late Cdes, i challenge us to ask ourselves, individually and collectively, the question; What is the role i must play in building my country? What is the role that we must all play in buiding a brighter future for the next generation? Under the Second Republic, we are determined to modernise and transform the economic, social, political and technological landscape of our great country,” said the President.

“As it was during the liberation struggle, our present journey to national development will have challenges, delays and and detours. This era in the history of our country calls for focus, discipline and unyielding resolve. Like the liberators of yesteryear and the likes of Cde Stanley Nleya, let us never wonder off from the path towards economic prosperity, as guided by our national vision 2030. “Let us never the complacent,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa warned of the ongoing war of economic prosperity and called on all citizens to remain steadfast like what Cde Nleya and other freedom fighters did during the Second Chimurenga.

“Let us never be complacent, the war of today has neither guns nor bombs. The war against our economic prosperity is ongoing,” he said.

“Rest assured that the enemies of progress and economic growth of our country will never win. The challenges we face are not insurmountable. I exhalt all of us “not to surrender, it is not over.” Our gallant freedom fighters did not give up after the bombing of freedom camp or Chimoio Camp . They fought on. Let us today equally fight on through consistent production. And hard honest work. A better life for our people shall be realised.”

President Mnangagwa described the late hero as a selfless cadre who was dedicated to the national interest. He also called on all leaders to be patriotic and honest.

“Our national hero leaves behind a legacy of dedication to duty, courage, selflessness and patriotism. As we lay him to rest today, we should emulate his commitment to the national interest, dedication to duty, as well as the spirit of hard work and humility.





Let us therefore take a leaf from his exemplary conduct by rekindling in ourselves that sense of national pride that entrants us to look inwards convinced that, “We are our own liberators.” zbc



