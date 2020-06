KHUPE SPEAKS : HARVEST HOUSE BELONGS TO MDC T

KP: Let me give you her actual quote so you can appropriately appreciate our response; “We were receiving money from Zanu PF, I don’t know who was the direct contact person who was bringing the money, but we got funding for the party from Zanu PF.” If after reading this statement you do not come to the conclusion that she needs urgent help then you lack compassion. Given the fact that she claims she doesn’t know who was the contact person from MDC-T, one has to conclude that the money would be written Zanu PF, but still she must get it from an actual person or at the very least via an ATM or mobile money platform.