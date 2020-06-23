KHUPE POSTPONES MDC CONGRESS





MDC interim president Thokozani Khupe has postponed the party's court-directed extra-ordinary congress slated for July 31, 2020 to ensure public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.





Khupe, through her spokesperson, said that the party was looking at different ways to stay within the legal parameters of both the lockdown and of the Supreme Court ruling.





Secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, however, said that the court had allowed them a six-week extension, which means the congress will be held before September 15, 2020.





Meanwhile, MDC officials, who were members of the party's national council under the late Morgan Tsvangirai, are reportedly piling pressure on acting MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe to hold a national council meeting so they could use the event to scuttle her planned extraordinary congress (EOC).



