KASUKUWERE'S BROTHER FREED WITHOUT CHARGE

FORMER Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Dickson Mafios, who was arrested soon after his release from Harare Polytechnic quarantine centre, has been released without charge.

Mafios was arrested together with former MP for Rushinga Wonder Mashange, both members of the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF), made up of largely G40 members ousted from government by President Emmerson Mnangagwa following the November

2017 coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe, who died last year.

They were arrested on Wednesday soon after they were released from a quarantine centre and taken to Braeside Police Station for questioning over an undisclosed charge.

NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire confirmed their release."They were released without charge," Mawarire said yesterday.

The two went into quarantine upon returning from South Africa. They were arrested on the same day Mafios's

brother, former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere was accused by Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe as among people plotting to oust Mnangagwa.