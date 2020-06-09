KASUKUWERE ATTACKS SHIRI : HE DISREGARDED A COURT ORDER





FORMER Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has applied that Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri be found in contempt of court after defying an order to abort operations at his Mazowe farm.





This comes after the High Court recently granted an interim order for Shiri to be interdicted from interfering with Kasukuwere’s farming operations at the remainder of Corncorpia Farm in Mazowe.





However, the court heard, Shiri has disregarded the court order by taking possession of the land from May 10.





“In blatant disregard of the court order, the respondent had deliberately refused to comply. The respondent has from May 10, taken possession of the farm thereby denying the applicants an exercise of their rights in terms of the court order,” Kasukuwere said.





“The conduct is not inexcusable at law and there is no lawful reason for his actions … they are a deliberate slight to the dignity of this honourable court.”





Kasukuwere was offered occupancy of Corncorpia Farm in Mazowe in September 2002 in terms of the Agricultural Land Settlement Act.





He said since then, he had been in peaceful occupation of the farm, adding that the Lands minister Shiri had tried but failed to withdraw his offer letter.





“Unexpectedly and on May 6, 2020, the respondents came and invaded the farm. They have forcibly settled on the farm. They resisted the security personnel on the farm and threatened my farm workers with unspecified action as well as violence. They had brought some property on the farm and have started invading my fields and reaping my crops.







