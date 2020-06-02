HUBBY STABS CHEATING WIFE TO DEATH





A BEITBRIDGE man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally stabbed his wife for having an extra-marital affair.





Forget Mleya (42) from Zezani area left his place of residence in Beitbridge armed with a knife and attacked his wife at their homestead in Gwanda.





Mleya was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to June 11.





Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said Mleya stabbed his wife, Tracy Sibanda on May 25 while she was at their homestead in Gungwe area in Gwanda.





“Mleya left Beitbridge where he is employed and went to visit his wife who stays in Gungwe area in Gwanda. He carried with him a kitchen knife as he suspected that his wife was having an affair with someone from the community. He arrived at his mother-in-law’s homestead and inquired about his wife’s whereabouts and learnt that she had gone to their homestead with her eight-year-old son,” he said.





“Mleya followed his wife and stabbed her twice in the back with the kitchen knife. A scuffle ensued between the two of them and Sibanda managed to trip her husband who fell to the ground and she fled to a neighbour’s homestead where she sought refuge.”





Mr Mandebvu said Mleya followed Sibanda and explained that he had stabbed her after suspecting that she was having an affair and he indicated that he wanted to take her to hospital.



